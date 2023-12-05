Ashton: Town to Appoint General Manager to Women's Team

Tuesday, 5th Dec 2023 12:24 Town CEO Mark Ashton has revealed that the club is set to announce the appointment of a general manager to the women’s team. Speaking at last night’s PLC AGM at Portman Road, Ashton told shareholders that the person taking on the role has already been selected and will be announced soon. “We’ve substantially already increased our investment into the women’s game,” Ashton said. “We will be announcing over the next few weeks, the appointment of a general manager to the women’s team to take some of the load off [Tractor Girls manager] Joe Sheehan, who has done a wonderful job. “We’re developing the training ground. Within that will be facilities made available for the women’s team. “We’re looking at where we have our show pitch and hence where in the long, long term we host the women’s games to give them better facilities. But they’re an integral part of our football club. “If you speak to Joe, if you speak to the players, if you speak to [striker] Natasha [Thomas], who sits as trustee on our community foundation board, we treat them in an equal manner. “The development of the women’s game, for me, is key. If we show a nine-year-old boy a dream and a pathway to play to our first team, we have to show the nine-year-old girl the same pathway to play for Ipswich Town’s Women’s team. And that’s something we’re very, very passionate about. “Watch this space, we’re investing, a general manager has been appointed, although she hasn’t been announced yet, but that will start to help us to take our women’s team forward.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments