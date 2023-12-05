U18s Beaten By Swans in Youth Cup

Tuesday, 5th Dec 2023 21:07 Town’s U18s crashed out of the FA Youth Cup at the third round stage following a 2-1 defeat to Swansea at Portman Road. The Swans went in front via goals against the run of play in the final five minutes of the first half before Steven Turner netted a penalty just before the break to bring the Blues back into it but Town were unable to kick on in the second half. The U18s, with U21s coach David Wright in temporary charge of the team from the dugout, started brightly and went close to going in front in the third minute. Northern Ireland U19 international forward Rio Oudnie-Morgan sent over a free-kick from the right and centre-half Jacob Mazionis rose high to head towards the corner of the net, however, a Swans defender was able to clear. The Blues went even closer in the sixth minute when skipper Tom Taylor was sent away down the right and crossed low to central striker Chuks Uzor-Greey, who seemed certain to score but somehow scuffed his effort from a few yards out and Swansea keeper Kit Margetson was able to gratefully claim. Moments later, Uzor-Greey blocked Margetson’s kick as he sought to clear and the keeper was forced to put the loose ball out of play. Swansea won a couple of corners, but on 14 Blues forward Ashton Boswell took the ball into the area on the right and, after initially appearing to have left it behind him, struck a shot from a tight angle which Margetson saved. Town continued to create chances and on 20 Alex Graham threaded a clever pass through to Boswell on the left of the box but the forward shot across the face and just wide. Two minutes later, the Swans went close for the first time, Rohan Davies hitting a snapshot from 25 yards, which Town’s Scotland U19 international keeper Woody Williamson did well to save away to his right. In the 24th minute, Graham was caught high by an out of control challenge by Swans skipper Jack Fanning, who also injured himself making the tackle. Surprisingly referee Ashley Tyne issued no card of either colour.

The game restarted but Graham, who had only recently returned from an ACL injury, soon crashed back to the turf clearly in a great deal of pain and was eventually taken off the field on the stretcher buggy after his left leg had been strapped. Afi Adebayo replaced the Cyprus U17 international. Town continued to create opportunities, Emmanuel Okunowo looping an effort wide from the edge of the box, then Uzor-Greey nodded over from a cross from the right. But, as so often happens, Swansea took the lead out of the blue in the 40th minute. Aimar Govea crossed low from the left, no Town player got a touch and Tom Woodward slammed into the roof of the net from close range. Three minutes later, the Blues deftly worked their way through the Swansea defence on the right, however, Boswell’s low cross was grabbed by Margetson. And in the 42nd minute, Town went two behind. A powerful Aimar Govea 25-yard strike smashed against the bar and bounced out and Davies was on hand to add the final touch. A minute into injury time, the Blues pulled a goal back. Yori Griffith man-handled Mazionis as a free-kick came over from the left and referee Tyne pointed straight to the spot. Steven Turner hit a low penalty to the keeper’s left and into the corner of the net. The half-time lead flattered the Swans and a two-gaol advantage would have been even more unrepresentative of the half as a whole. The Blues had had a number of chances to go in front before the Welsh side’s two goals with the Town players perhaps affected by what looked a serious injury suffered by their teammate Graham and his evident distress. However, the late penalty gave Town a foothold from which to build in the second half. It took until just after the hour mark for either side to threaten following the restart., Mazionis heading into the ground and to the keeper from beyond the far post from a corner on the left. Chances continued to be rare but with the Blues controlling play and looking for openings without success. However, on 77 Oudnie-Morgan hit a deflected shot through to Margetson after a corner had been cleared to him on the edge of the area. Two minutes later, Iestyn Jones struck a free-kick through to Williamson, Henry Curtis having been harshly penalised after clearly winning the ball. In the 83rd minute, Williamson did well to thwart Davies, the striker having slid in as the ball came in from the right. Two minutes later, Town swapped Boswell for Jamie Mauge. As time began to run out, the Blues won a number of corners from one of which Mauge might well have won a second penalty had he gone to ground as he rode an injudicious challenge. In injury time, Turner burst past a couple of defenders and into the area before being dispossessed. Not long before the final whistle, Okunowo was booked for a foul in the centre circle. Town will be disappointed to have gone out of the competition at the first hurdle following a game they really shouldn’t have lost. Having had a number of chances prior to Swansea’s two goals, the Blues were unable to build any momentum from their penalty prior to the break in a second half of few chances at both ends. U18s: Williamson, Mazionis, Curtis, Turner, Boswell (Mauge 86), Okunowo, Uzor-Greey, Taylor (c), Oudnie-Morgan, Nkansa-Dwamena, Graham (Adebayo 31). Unused: Cullum, Frith, Chenery, Iorpenda, Towler. Swansea: Margetson, Fanning (c), Parker, Cook, Jones (Searle 78), Watts, Parker, Griffith, Davies, Woodward, Govea. Unused: Griffiths, Phillips, Minchev, Perry, Pescatore, Jones. Att: 352.

