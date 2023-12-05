U21s End Bournemouth's Long Unbeaten Run

Tuesday, 5th Dec 2023 21:24

A Town U21s side featuring Elkan Baggott beat AFC Bournemouth 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium in Professional Development League Two South to end the Cherries’ 12-game unbeaten run.

Daniel O’Connor gave the Blues the lead in the 13th minute from a corner, Osman Foyo (pictured) made it 2-0 five minutes into the second half and Matty Roberts added the third with a long-range effort on 61.

Sub Kian Tydeman pulled on back for the home side 11 minutes from time but it was too little too late and the Blues claimed all three points from a game played in front of a crowd of 2,279.

The Blues again fielded trialist Alex Stepien-Iwumene, an 18-year-old central midfielder from Southampton in their line-up.

Town: Gray, Jambang (Lavin 90), O’Connor, Agbaje, Baggott, Carr, Roberts, Stepien-Iwumene, Boatswain (Moodie 74), Foyo, Ayinde (Amadou 72). Unused: Binns.





Photo: Matchday Images