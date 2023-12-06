Youngster Graham Suffers MCL Injury

Wednesday, 6th Dec 2023 19:55

Blues youngster Alex Graham has revealed he suffered an MCL (medial collateral ligament) injury during last night’s 2-1 FA Youth Cup defeat to Swansea City.

The 17-year-old, who had only recently returned from four months out due to a similar injury suffered in pre-season, went down when off the ball having previously been on the end of a reckless challenge, and was clearly in some distress while being treated on the pitch.

Having had his left leg strapped, Cyprus’s youngest ever U17s call-up was stretchered off the pitch.

Later, the midfielder from Dedham was spotted having joined his teammates on the bench. However, the youngster, who joined the club aged eight, confirmed on Instagram that he had suffered another significant fitness setback.

“Absolutely gutted to be out with another MCL injury💔” he wrote. “Road to recovery starts now.”





Photo: Matchday Images