Blue Action to Stage Derby Coach Welcome
Wednesday, 6th Dec 2023 20:18
Town independent supporters group Blue Action are organising a coach greeting ahead of the derby against Norwich City at Portman Road on Saturday 16th December (KO 12.30pm).
The Blues will be looking to beat the Canaries for the first time since 2009.
Blue Action previously staged a hugely successful welcome for the squad ahead of the final home game of last season, the 6-0 hammering of Exeter City which secured promotion back to the Championship.
Fans are being encouraged congregate in time to meet the team coach as it arrives at Sir Alf Ramsey Way and Constantine Road at around 11am.
Photo: Matchday Images
