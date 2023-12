Town Programme Sells For Â£1,000

Town Programme Sells For £1,000

Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 10:31

A programme from a game in Town’s first season in the Football League, 1938/39, changed hands for £1,000 at auction earlier this month.

The programme for the Blues’ away game at Brighton & Hove Albion on October 8th 1938 was sold by Sporting Gold for £1,000 at their sale on December 1st, well above the estimate of £110 - £120.

It’s believed only one Town programme has previously fetched more, a single sheet programme from the Blues’ home game with Crystal Palace from the same season having sold for more than £1,100.





Photo: Matchday Images