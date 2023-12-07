Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town Programme Sells For Â£1,000
Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 10:31

A programme from a game in Townâ€™s first season in the Football League, 1938/39, changed hands for Â£1,000 at auction earlier this month.

The programme for the Bluesâ€™ away game at Brighton & Hove Albion on October 8th 1938 was sold by Sporting Gold for Â£1,000 at their sale on December 1st, well above the estimate of Â£110 - Â£120.

Itâ€™s believed only one Town programme has previously fetched more, a single sheet programme from the Bluesâ€™ home game with Crystal Palace from the same season having sold for more than Â£1,100.


Photo: Matchday Images



