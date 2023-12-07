McKenna: No New Absentees Other Than Suspended Duo

Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 14:47 Town boss Kieran McKenna has no new injury problems ahead of Saturday’s game at Middlesbrough but will be without suspended pair Massimo Luongo and Brandon Williams. McKenna says no one else is unavailable aside from Lee Evans, who underwent knee surgery in October, while Janoi Donacien is on his way back after a groin problem. “No, just the two suspensions and Lee Evans,” he said. “Janoi’s trained a couple of days this week, we’ll have to make a judgement call whether he’s going to be ready to be back in the squad or not. But if not, he should be available to be in some of the games next week.” McKenna says the absence of former Boro man Luongo and Williams having picked up their fifth bookings in last week's 2-1 home victory over Coventry City, the final game in which five cautions led to a ban, gives an opportunity for other players. “We have a squad for that reason and to get the yellows on the last day before the last game before the break is a bit frustrating, maybe more so on Massimo’s situation on a personal level because I know he would have loved to have played in this game against his former employers,” he said. “But that’s just the way it goes. The big games are coming thick and fast. Our full emphasis is on this for those that are available, but on the other hand we play Watford away three days later, equally a very difficult game. “It gives us a chance and a cause to utilise the squad and if we manage to stay injury free, it’ll give us two fresh players for Tuesday night.” Skipper Sam Morsy is on eight bookings with two more leading to a two-match ban, but McKenna says the Egyptian international can’t let that impact the way he plays. “I think any time any player gets close to their limit of yellow cards, they become a little bit more aware of it,” he said. “But at the same time, you can’t go massively off what your normal game is. Massimo’s yellow card against Coventry, for example. There was a tackle to be won in midfield, an important tackle for the team. “I haven’t watched a close angle, to be fair, but at the time it looked like he got a bit of the ball. But he can’t not go in for the tackle because he’s on four yellows and let them break through our midfield. “That shows his unselfishness in some ways because he’s thinking about what’s right for the team and not himself. “It’s the same for Samy, he needs to play every game in the competitive manner than he does. Of course, you don’t want to pick up unnecessary yellow cards at any stage of the season. “I think some of the yellow cards that he’s had have been harsh, there are few that stick in my head and I’ve spoken about that before with Samy. “But it is what it is. He has to go an play his game, try and not give away any unnecessary yellow cards and we’ll see where we get to.”

