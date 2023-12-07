McKenna: I Hold Carrick in the Highest Regard as a Player, a Coach and a Person
Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 16:15
Town boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking about his friendship with Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick ahead of Saturday’s game between their two clubs at the Riverside Stadium.
McKenna, 37, insists he’s not spend too much time considering the prospect of facing his friend and former colleague for the first time at the weekend.
“The full focus and respect has gone into preparing for a really good opponent. I think it's two teams that share a lot of the same principles, that share a lot of the same ethos, and two teams that look to attack the game; it makes for a really interesting and exciting game.
“We played together,” the Northern Irishman recalled. “He was certainly higher up in the echelons than me, but when he first came into Tottenham, he actually spent some time in the reserves.
“Obviously, he got promoted pretty quickly to the first team and showed the quality that he had at Tottenham And, of course, he went on to have a fantastic career.
“I've known him for a long time and is someone I hold in the highest regard as a player as a coach and, more importantly, as a person.”
“So, I had a good relationship with him even as a youth team coach and he had a couple of injuries, so he spent some time training with us. He was a fantastic role model even then.
“I think we have very similar views on things, very similar views on football, how we like the game to be played and quite a lot of things that we enjoy from a tactical point of view in terms of how we want our teams to go about things.
He says the two haven’t spoken about the match: “No, it's not the week to speak too much. I spoke to him at the start of the week just to catch up on other things, but I don't think there will be a lot of contact before the game, really.
“Both of us will be focused on preparing for the game and it will be good to have a catch-up after.”
Given their similar footballing philosophies, have they found themselves chasing the same players?
“But I think naturally if two teams play a similar way, they're probably going to look for a similar profile of players.
“So I think that's naturally going to come with a few teams now in the Championship, especially going into this window with us being in a stronger position maybe than last summer as a newly-promoted team.
