McKenna: Wimbledon Cup Tie a Good Draw

Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 16:21 Manager Kieran McKenna was pleased that the Blues were paired away against AFC Wimbledon in round three of the FA Cup, but says he’s not really thought too much about the tie as yet. Town will travel to Plough Lane for the tie on a date yet to be confirmed over the weekend of January 6th. “It's a ground that we've been to over the last few years,” McKenna said. “Speaking honestly, we haven't given it a lot of thought and there hasn't been lots of conversation about it this week because we're so consumed with what we have coming up.



“But it's a good draw against a club that we've been to quite a bit over the last few years at a nice ground. “Of course, it’s in London as well, which is a nice travel for the supporters against a team who are in pretty good form and a manager [Johnnie Jackson] who I know who always has a team well set up and well organised. “We've got a really busy December of league fixtures, but I think once we get through that period, it'll be a game to enjoy and a game to look forward to.”

Photo: TWTD



