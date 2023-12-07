McKenna: In Phases Like This You Have to Plan a Little Bit Ahead
Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 16:35
Blues boss Kieran McKenna has stressed the importance of planning ahead as Town go into a busy period of fixtures.
Between now and the game at Stoke City on New Year’s Day, the Blues travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, Watford on Tuesday, then host Norwich City in the big East Anglian derby the following weekend.
They travel to third-placed Leeds on December 23rd before welcoming leaders Leicester on Boxing Day and then QPR three days later.
“I think in two weeks' time, we have Leeds, Leicester, QPR and Stoke in maybe a 10-day period, so when you are going into blocks like that, it is true that you have to plan a little bit ahead and it is extremely unlikely that you are going to pick the same team for each game.
“We need to prepare a team with full focus to go and be ready for that game and keep one very small percent of our mind on the next one coming up and what that one might look like.”
He added: “There's a balance to be found between using your training time well on weeks like this because I think this was maybe our first training week since pre-season with the whole squad available that's not been an international week, but also knowing that we're already a few months into a really big season so keeping enough freshness in the group as well.
“And that's going to be important over the next few weeks. Certainly we're going to have to utilise the squad, we're certainly not going to have the same starting 11 in every game, we're going to have to pick what we think is the right team for each game and prepare a little bit ahead in some situations and utilise the group that we have here.
