Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 21 - Mark Ashton

Thursday, 7th Dec 2023 21:18 Blues CEO Mark Ashton joins host Mark Murphy, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTDâ€™s Phil Ham for episode 21 of Lifeâ€™s a Pitch TV. Ashton talks about his career as a player and his debut against a giant of world football, as well as the plans to help the local community and current and future developments at Portman Road. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasnâ€™t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If youâ€™re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments