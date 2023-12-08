Luongo Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 8th Dec 2023 10:00

Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has been nominated for Novemberâ€™s Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month Award for his strike against Millwall.

The Australian international completed a six-player, 10-pass move when he shot past former Blues keeper Bartosz Bialkowski from the edge of the area to give Town a 2-0 lead over the Lions after 12 minutes, the match eventually ending 3-1.

Luongo is nominated alongside Middlesbroughâ€™s Sam Greenwood for his goal against Leicester, Bristol Cityâ€™s Taylor Gardner-Hickman for his strike against Boro and Hull Cityâ€™s Jaden Philogene for his effort against Rotherham United.

Fans can vote for their favourite goal here before 5pm on Monday 11th December.

Supporters' votes will be combined with the choices made by a judging panel of Sky Sportsâ€™ EFL experts Don Goodman and David Prutton, to determine the winners. The winner will be announced on Friday 15th December.





Photo: Matchday Images