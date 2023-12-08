U18s at Watford

Friday, 8th Dec 2023 11:39

Townâ€™s U18s are in action away against Watford on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

The young Blues are currently eighth in Professional Development League Two South with the Hornets in second.

Town will be looking to put the disappointment of Tuesdayâ€™s 2-1 third-round FA Youth Cup exit to Swansea behind them.









Photo: Matchday Images