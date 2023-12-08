Sunderland and Leicester Matches on Sky

Friday, 8th Dec 2023 16:35 Two more Town matches have moved for live Sky Sports coverage, the home game against Sunderland and the visit to Leicester City. The Black Cats’ visit to Suffolk on Saturday 13th January will now be played at 5.30pm, while the game against the Foxes at the King Power Arena has moved to Monday 22nd January with an 8pm start having previously been scheduled for the previous Saturday. Town’s upcoming matches against Watford, Norwich, Leeds and at home to Leicester have previously been scheduled for the satellite broadcaster.

Photo: Matchday Images



readtheleaguetable added 16:54 - Dec 8

Oh shoot. I am flying over from Canada for the Jan 20 game at King Power and have flights and accommodations booked. How much can I sue Sky Sports for??? Grrrr ( And no, I know I can’t really sue. Not sure what the heck I do now ! 0

ArnieM added 17:04 - Dec 8

Sky can feck right off . Bunch o t00ssas 0

Saxonblue74 added 17:20 - Dec 8

The price of success 0

