Sunderland and Leicester Matches on Sky
Friday, 8th Dec 2023 16:35
Two more Town matches have moved for live Sky Sports coverage, the home game against Sunderland and the visit to Leicester City.
The Black Cats’ visit to Suffolk on Saturday 13th January will now be played at 5.30pm, while the game against the Foxes at the King Power Arena has moved to Monday 22nd January with an 8pm start having previously been scheduled for the previous Saturday.
Town’s upcoming matches against Watford, Norwich, Leeds and at home to Leicester have previously been scheduled for the satellite broadcaster.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
Good news for Town, who have had a habit of conceding early on, is that Middlesbrough have been one of the slowest out of the block in terms of scoring in the first half. They have only scored eight times in the first half with opening period results putting them way down in 22nd in the table.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Following a play-off place finish and final defeat on penalties for Coventry last season, the disappointment has continued this season.
Opposition Preview - Millwall by ad_wilkin
It’s another team looking to continue a new manager bounce as Millwall visit Portman Road on Wednesday night.
Opposition Preview - West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
It’s another trip to the Midlands following the international break for the Super Blues as they take on play off pushers West Bromwich Albion. Albion finished last season in ninth place, three points away from Sunderland in sixth.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]