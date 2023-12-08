Sunderland's Visit Memorial Matchday

Friday, 8th Dec 2023 16:41

Town will be staging their annual Memorial Matchday on Saturday 13th January when Sunderland visit Portman Road (KO 5.30pm).

The club will remember those supporters, ex-players and staff who sadly passed away during 2023.

In addition, there will be a dedicated page in the programme, as well as a video posted on the club’s social media channels and website on the day of the game.

Supporters who would like to remember a member of the Blue Army should email the person’s first name and surname, date of birth and photo to seb.norton@itfc.co.uk by 5pm on Wednesday 3rd January.

Town introduced the Memorial Matchday in 2021 and it now takes place at the first home fixture of every new year.





Photo: Matchday Images