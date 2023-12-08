Early Kick-Off For AFC Wimbledon Cup Tie

Friday, 8th Dec 2023 17:38

Town’s FA Cup third round tie against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane will be played on Saturday 6th January with a 12.30pm kick-off.

The early start is as the match, the first cup tie between the clubs, has been selected for international broadcast.

The Blues are entering the competition at the third round stage for the first time since 2018/19.

Last season, Town came through rounds one, two and three before losing to eventual Championship title winners Burnley in the fourth after a replay at Turf Moor.





Photo: Action Images