Youngster Gray Joins Chelmsford On Loan

Friday, 8th Dec 2023 23:21 Young Blues keeper Henry Gray has joined National League South Chelmsford City on loan. The 18-year-old signed for the Blues from New Zealand side Waterside Karoi in the summer following a trial. The New Zealand U20 international has featured for Town’s U21s this season and in October joined up with the senior All Whites squad for their internationals but without winning a first full cap. Gray joins Blues U21s skipper Fin Barbrook at the Melbourne Community Stadium, the midfielder having seen his spell extended into January last week. Clarets manager Robbie Simpson told his club’s website: “Obviously with the unfortunate injury to Josh Oluwayemi, with which it seems that he will be out for some time, we wanted to act pretty quickly ahead of the festive period and wanted to have two keepers in. “Jacob [Marsden, formerly with the Town academy] has stepped in and done ever so well but we have had Henry training with us a couple of times now and we really like him as a person, obviously knowing Finley Barbrook very well, and he looks to have all the attributes to be a top, top keeper. “He is highly regarded at Ipswich and Carl Pentney [Town’s head of academy goalkeeping and a former Chelmsford player], who we know very, very well, said that he is ready for this next stage in his development and playing mens football. Carl thinks that he will be more than capable at being a very good keeper at this level. “We are very happy to get Henry added to the side and look forward to seeing him between the sticks!”

Photo: ITFC



