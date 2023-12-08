Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
U21s Lose at Birmingham in Premier League Cup
Friday, 8th Dec 2023 23:36

Town’s U21s were beaten 4-2 by Birmingham City away at the ARMCO Arena in Solihull in the Premier League Cup this evening.

The home side were 3-0 in front before the Blues pulled one back, an own goal netted by Birmingham’s Norway U19 call-up Femi Olofinjana on 65.

Town’s former Wales U18 international grabbed a second seven minutes later but the Midlanders added a fourth three minutes from time. The Blues are third in the group with Birmingham top.

U21s: Williamson, Lavin, O’Connor, Agbaje (c), H Barbrook, Carr, Morgan (Towler 70), Foyo, Roberts, Ayinde (Uzor-Greey 82), Boatswain. Unused: Jambang, Binns, Ayoola.


Photo: Matchday Images



