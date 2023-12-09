Ashton: Purchase of Training Ground Land From Evans Complete

Saturday, 9th Dec 2023 12:38

Town CEO Mark Ashton has confirmed that the Blues have completed the purchase of the area of the training ground former owner Marcus Evans held onto following the 2021 Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover.

The club announced in September that they were in the process of purchasing additional land at Playford Road, which TWTD revealed was the area of the Bent Lane side of the facility kept by former owner Evans following his departure.

TWTD understands that the small area of land, which is unused, was under consideration for development during the Evans years with planning permission believed to be easier to secure as it is close to existing housing.

Speaking to this week’s Life’s a Pitch TV, Ashton says the acquisition of that land has now been concluded with a multi-million pound rebuild of the training ground the club’s next big project.

“That’s all completed,” he said when asked about the purchase. “We’ve got the land on both sides of the road and we’ve invested probably just over £1 million in the three pitches, so the pitches are now stitched and they’re just first class.

“But we need Premier League player development facilities, and that will include offices, gymnasiums, swimming pool, training facilities, anything that the modern footballer needs.

“The architects are employed. We’ve had the first, second and third drafts of the schemes. We’ve met the local authority to start the planning process.

“That will come ahead of the Cobbold designs, for sure, because that’s the first major capital project. We’re getting on the road on that.”





Photo: Blair Ferguson