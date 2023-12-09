Taylor Starts For Blues at Boro

Saturday, 9th Dec 2023 14:18 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes one enforced change for this afternoon’s game at Middlesbrough with Jack Taylor replacing the suspended Massimo Luongo in the XI. Taylor joins former Boro man Sam Morsy in the centre of midfield for Luongo, another one-time Teessider, who is out for one match having picked up five bookings. Brandon Williams is absent from the squad for the same reason with Axel Tuanzebe and Cameron Humphreys coming onto the bench. Town will be wearing their white and black third kit. Boro make four changes from the team which lost 3-2 at Leeds last week with former Blues defender Matt Clarke coming into the side for his first league start since October last year following a back problem. The Teessiders, who have seven players injured and two suspended, also draft in Dael Fry, who had been a doubt with a hamstring problem, Lukas Engel and loanee Sam Greenwood, who was ineligible against his parent club at Elland Road last week. Former Blues loanee Hayden Coulson is on the bench with Boro also including a number of youngsters, including AJ Bridge, who is named in a matchday 20 for the first time. Middlesbrough: Dieng, Barlaser, Van den Berg, Crooks, Fry, Greenwood, Clarke, Rogers, Engel, Latte Lath, Howson (c). Subs: Glover, Gilbert, Silvera, Coburn, Coulson, Bangura, McCabe, Cartwright, Bridge. Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Taylor, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: Dean Whitestone (Northamptonshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments