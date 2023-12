Tractor Girls' Cup Tie Off

Saturday, 9th Dec 2023 17:43 Ipswich Town Women’s third-round Adobe Women's FA Cup tie at home to Lewes on Sunday has been postponed. The pitch at the AGL Arena is waterlogged following the heavy rain. A new date is yet to be set.

Photo: Action Images



