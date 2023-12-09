Carrick: We Were Just a Little Bit Short Today

Saturday, 9th Dec 2023 18:59 Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick was disappointed with his side’s 2-0 defeat to the Blues at the Riverside Stadium, admitting the Teessiders came up a little short against Town in a number of areas. A goal in either half from Conor Chaplin and sub Omari Hutchinson saw the Blues to victory, their first success away at Boro since August 2010. “We’re disappointed, obviously,” he said. “We knew coming in that they were a good team and we would have to have been at our best, as we have been, to get a result here. “We were just a little bit short today. A little bit short on a number of things, not quite firing. “I thought in the second half we got better in terms of our pressing and our regains. I thought as the second half was going I fancied us to get back in the game, but then the goal comes. “We did try to press and we left a little bit of space and that was the way we went second half, really. I think it was their second shot on target and we found ourselves 2-0 down. “I feel for the boys in terms of the effort, they just lacked that little bit of fine edge of the quality in the bigger moments. “That’s football. Both boxes is what makes the difference. Everything in between gives you a chance and you try to give yourself a better chance of winning the game, but in the end, both boxes are the difference. “We just didn’t quite have that bit of extra today. But against a good team. Two shots on target and 2-0 down, so it’s disappointing.” Quizzed on whether Town, who remain second, are promotion contenders from what he’s seen of them today, the former England international added: “It’s not for me to say if they are or not. “They’re a good team, they’re a very good team. I know that from working with Kieran and his teams, how well he prepares them and it’s proven over a long period of time. “It’s a settled team, well-coached and with the results they’re getting I’m sure they will have a chance. “They’ve got some big clubs to compete with, as we’re competing all the same. It’s a challenge in this league and it’s tight at the top.” One positive for Carrick, whose team are now 12th, was Barham-born former Town youngster Matt Clarke, who has had a long spell out with a back injury, starting his first Championship game since October last year and completing the 90 minutes. “It was great to see Clarkey out there, for him,” he said. “His first start in a game like that and to come through it is a credit to him. Fantastic to have him back and playing again.”

