Hladky: Massive Three Points

Sunday, 10th Dec 2023 09:40 by Kallum Brisset Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky hailed Town’s 2-0 away victory at Middlesbrough as a ‘massive three points’ as the second-placed Blues remained seven points clear of Leeds United in third. A goal in each half and a controlled performance at the Riverside Stadium was enough for Town to earn their third straight victory and a first clean sheet in eight league matches. Conor Chaplin’s eighth goal of the season and substitute Omari Hutchinson’s cool finish capped off an excellent display from the Blues, who recorded their first win on Teesside since August 2010. Kieran McKenna came out victorious over his good friend and former Manchester United colleague Michael Carrick, and Hladky says there was more preparation on Boro than usual opposition. “First and foremost, it’s a massive three points for us,” he said. “It’s a tough ground to go and win. We’ve prepared ourselves all week, went through the details because there was a lot of them. “More details than usual because they are great at playing through the pitch and overloading the sides, so we had to be careful. At the end of the day, we got what we wanted. “Our away form has been really good and we just want to carry on because it’s always a different challenge to play away from home with different styles and mindsets. “The away form has been great and hopefully we can go on Tuesday night and get another one.”

Mr Smooth. 😎@VaclavHladky | #itfc pic.twitter.com/i09VKDUX3p — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) December 9, 2023 Town’s first away win since October was their sixth of the campaign, and first by more than one goal. Asked whether the approach changes on the road, Hladky said: “It’s not really more pragmatic, obviously we want to be brave as always as at home and play our style of football. “But sometimes it’s not about us, it’s about the bravery of the home team. They’ve got the crowd behind them and probably believe in themselves a bit more so it’s not always about us because we want to play the same way. “It is massive, especially away from home where the whole mindset of the game is about being even more brave and taking the pressure out of the stadium and crowd. We went through all the details and we got our reward in the end.” He added: “I think [opposition teams] have known about Ipswich Town since the season started because the form has been in a great way. I don’t want to think about what they are thinking, we just want to have our tunnel and go by our way.” Hladky produced two fine saves to deny Emmanuel Latte Lath and a cross that was deflected off Luke Woolfenden, eventually recording his seventh clean sheet of the season and looking composed on the ball throughout. It would be easy to forget that this is Hladky’s first season in the Championship and had served as deputy to Christian Walton throughout the majority of his time at the club. “For the whole team it’s a big reward because we were a bit closer in the last two games,” he said of the shutout. “Unfortunately we didn’t get it. But it’s a massive boost for the fans and particularly for me as well. “That’s what we’re trying to do and what we are working on every single day. I think it’s enjoyable for everyone, for the fans and people who want to watch good football.” Many have pointed to Hladky’s statistics this season, in particular the xG [expected goals] prevented, but the Czech stopper says he is more interested in looking at data that will help the team improve. The 33-year-old said: “I’m not really looking at the stats in terms of if I’m the best [goalkeeper in the league] or the second best one. “We always look at the stats and data of what we’re trying to do in the game and that’s a massive help for us. I know we’re playing well and if I’m there then great. It’s an enjoyable time and we just want to carry on enjoying every day.” With a quick turnaround on the horizon ahead of a trip to Watford on Tuesday and an East Anglian derby with Norwich City next Saturday, Hladky knows the supporters are enjoying the ride and looking ahead to next week’s clash. “They’ve been brilliant again as always,” he said. “Loads of them making noise and giving us the right support. “[The Norwich game] is going to be massive. The fans will enjoy it, they’ve been looking forward to that specific game since last season, so we understand what’s going on. But first and foremost is Watford away.”

Photo: Matchday Images



