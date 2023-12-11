Chaplin in Team of the Week

Monday, 11th Dec 2023 13:16 Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Middlesbrough. Chaplin netted Town’s first goal nine minutes before half-time, then threaded through Omari Hutchinson for the second on 67. Former Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic, these days with QPR, is also included in the select XI.

Photo: Matchday Images



dirtydingusmagee added 13:20 - Dec 11

GOOD 1

carlgibbs13 added 13:52 - Dec 11

Well done Connor, I’m so glad you’re a Blue. But he needs to stop!!! Otherwise some big clubs will be showing interest in January.

0

BlueInBerks added 14:08 - Dec 11

Four from Leicester with their three across the front all listed. Hugely impressive! 0

JewellintheTown added 14:17 - Dec 11

Congrats to Conor, but EFL team of the week lost all credibility for me when they didn't include Wes after his performance and goal against Coventry a week or so ago. 0

