Chaplin in Team of the Week
Monday, 11th Dec 2023 13:16

Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Chaplin netted Town’s first goal nine minutes before half-time, then threaded through Omari Hutchinson for the second on 67.

Former Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic, these days with QPR, is also included in the select XI.


dirtydingusmagee added 13:20 - Dec 11
GOOD
carlgibbs13 added 13:52 - Dec 11
Well done Connor, I’m so glad you’re a Blue. But he needs to stop!!! Otherwise some big clubs will be showing interest in January.
BlueInBerks added 14:08 - Dec 11
Four from Leicester with their three across the front all listed. Hugely impressive!
JewellintheTown added 14:17 - Dec 11
Congrats to Conor, but EFL team of the week lost all credibility for me when they didn't include Wes after his performance and goal against Coventry a week or so ago.
