Chaplin in Team of the Week
Monday, 11th Dec 2023 13:16
Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.
Chaplin netted Town’s first goal nine minutes before half-time, then threaded through Omari Hutchinson for the second on 67.
Former Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic, these days with QPR, is also included in the select XI.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Watford by ad_wilkin
Watford started the season with a 4-0 thrashing of QPR but then only won once in their next nine games.
Opposition Preview - Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
Good news for Town, who have had a habit of conceding early on, is that Middlesbrough have been one of the slowest out of the block in terms of scoring in the first half. They have only scored eight times in the first half with opening period results putting them way down in 22nd in the table.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Following a play-off place finish and final defeat on penalties for Coventry last season, the disappointment has continued this season.
Opposition Preview - Millwall by ad_wilkin
It’s another team looking to continue a new manager bounce as Millwall visit Portman Road on Wednesday night.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]