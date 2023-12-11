McKenna: A Few Niggles and Issues Ahead of Watford Trip

Monday, 11th Dec 2023 16:47

Town boss Kieran McKenna says there are few little niggles in the squad ahead of Tuesday’s game at Watford but that a big group has trained today, while Massimo Luongo and Brandon Williams are available again after suspension.

The Blues travel to Vicarage Road for the first time since Richard Chaplow’s dramatic last-gasp winner claimed a 1-0 victory in March 2015.

“We’ll assess them this morning,” McKenna told TownTV ahead of training this morning.

“They’re still in that recovery process from a really big shift on Saturday but we’ll get ready to go again.

“We’ve got a big group training, we have got a few little niggles and issues in the group that we’ll have to assess over the next 24 hours.

“But we’ve got a healthy squad and no doubt the energy levels will be good for another really good game to look forward to, and we’ll be ready to go again.”

Luongo and Williams both missed the weekend 2-0 win at Middlesbrough having reached five bookings but will be back in the party which travels to Hertfordshire.





Photo: TWTD