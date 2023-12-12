Burgess: It's Been a Special Year

Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 06:00 When Cameron Burgess says 2023 has been a great year for him it’s a sentiment that will be shared by everyone connected with Town, especially his teammates, club staff and the supporters who consistently pack into Portman Road for every home game. Asked to sum it up, Burgess, who has not only won promotion to the Championship but also made his debut for the Australian international team, said: “Yes, it’s been special. Obviously, I owe a lot to my teammates and the staff and everyone involved in my career, my family and everyone who has helped me along the way. I owe them a lot. It has been a special year and hopefully more to come.” But when asked what meant more to him, promotion or his first senior international honours, the big defender replied: “I’m not even going to answer it. It’s all been amazing, every single bit of it and every individual game as well. I can’t answer that.” Town are currently on an amazing run of form. Not only have they made a record-breaking start to life back in the second tier, collecting 48 points from 20 games, if you include the latter stages of the League One promotion-winning campaign they have taken a staggering 89 points from the last 105 available. Of the 35 games played, they have won 28, drawn five and lost just two. What does he make of the way things are going back in the Championship? “I guess when you reflect on it, it will be pretty special to look back on,” he admitted. “But I don’t know, I think you just get kind of get caught up in the moment of it, you’re just in the flow of the present really. “It’s a weird feeling, no real shock or surprise. It’s just pick one game off and go onto the next, there’s nothing really that I’ve reflected on at the moment but obviously it’s an incredible achievement.”

Asked if he has found stepping up a level more comfortable than anticipated, he added: “I don’t know. I think obviously we’ve prepared for everything as best we can. I think that was never going to be in question, you know, with the group of lads and the staff we’ve got. “Preparation has been as best it can possibly be. In terms of the step up, it’s been a hell of a step up, that’s for sure. It’s not been easy, not one bit of it, and it’s testament to the work we’ve put in to be honest after where we’ve got to. Nothing else, really.” Second-placed Town are the only club in the present top four who were not playing in the Premier League last term – in other words two levels above where manager and his players were performing – and Burgess sees no reason why they can’t continue their promotion challenge. He said: “Yes, we’ve got to mix it with every team and we’ve seen that so far this season and every season in the Championship. Every team can beat any team; it is a crazy league like that. “Yes, we’ve got to mix it with every team – all different styles, all different times of the year as well. Yes, we’ll mix it with everyone as best we can and see how we come out at the end.” After collecting his ninth booking in 19 league games this season, skipper Sam Morsy is only one yellow card away from having to serve a two-game ban. How does Burgess think he will cope with being on in such a knife-edge situation? “Obviously, the boys have got every faith in him, but it’s a case of he’s going to play his game and, yes, every game is as valuable as each other,” said the big defender who has been booked twice in the league this season. “It’s a case of he has to play and do what he needs to do in that particular game to win, so we’ve got no problems with that. But it won’t be the first time he’s been in this situation, so he’ll know what to do.” With 18 Championship starts this season, Burgess has been a regular choice alongside Luke Woolfenden at the heart of the Town defence, but he accepts that others like George Edmundson and Axel Tuanzebe are also competing for first-team recognition alongside Indonesia international Elkan Baggott should manager Kieran McKenna opt to make changes, and all three are putting in the work in training. Burgess added: “Of course. Everyone is, you know, and it’s the same, they’re itching to get minutes and we all are. “It’s a really competitive squad, especially us at the back at centre-half, so yes, they’ll get their opportunities and we’re all supportive of each other as well when there have been games when I’ve not played or Axel, George or Woolfy’s not played. “Everyone is supportive of each other and we just want to get wins for the team. That’s the most important thing.” Town have a strong squad with healthy competition for places in every area of the side and Burgess said: “That’s the case throughout the squad, to be honest. It’s probably our biggest strength as a team, to have the depth we’ve got and the attitude of the boys as well. “If they are going through a period where they’re not playing as much as they would like to or deserve to for the way they train and train hard, the attitude of the boys can not be faulted, that’s for sure.” Another feature of Town’s time during McKenna’s time in charge is how players rarely fail to make the most of their chance when it comes along. “It’s going back to the training we do and obviously I’ve been in that situation myself last season and the season before,” said Burgess. “It’s just a case of working hard at training and doing the right things in training. How we perform in training is exactly what gives you that opportunity to go into the team and do well when you get your chance.”

