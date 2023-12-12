Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Charlton Await Tractor Girls If They Beat Lewes
Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 09:42

Ipswich Town Women will host Charlton Athletic in round four of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup if they beat Lewes in their rearranged third-round tie.

The Town-Lewes game was due to be played at the AGL Arena on Sunday but was postponed the previous day due to a waterlogged pitch.

Charlton are currently top of the Barclay’s Women’s Championship, the same division as Lewes but a level above the Blues.

No date has yet been confirmed for the rearranged third-round tie with the fourth round match set to be played on Sunday 14th January.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2023