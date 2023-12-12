Charlton Await Tractor Girls If They Beat Lewes
Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 09:42
Ipswich Town Women will host Charlton Athletic in round four of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup if they beat Lewes in their rearranged third-round tie.
The Town-Lewes game was due to be played at the AGL Arena on Sunday but was postponed the previous day due to a waterlogged pitch.
Charlton are currently top of the Barclay’s Women’s Championship, the same division as Lewes but a level above the Blues.
No date has yet been confirmed for the rearranged third-round tie with the fourth round match set to be played on Sunday 14th January.
