Women's FA Cup Tie With Lewes Rearranged For Sunday
Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 12:09

Ipswich Town Women’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup third round tie against Lewes will be played this Sunday afternoon at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe with a 1pm kick-off.

The Tractor Girls’ tie against the Barclays Women’s Championship Rooks was postponed at the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.

Sunday’s previously scheduled FAWNL Southern Premier Division game against leaders Portsmouth at the AGL Arena will now be played on a date to be set in the new year.

The winners of Sunday’s tie will host Barclays Women’s Championship leaders Charlton Athletic in round four.


