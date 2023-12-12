Women's FA Cup Tie With Lewes Rearranged For Sunday
Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 12:09
Ipswich Town Women’s Adobe Women’s FA Cup third round tie against Lewes will be played this Sunday afternoon at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe with a 1pm kick-off.
The Tractor Girls’ tie against the Barclays Women’s Championship Rooks was postponed at the weekend due to a waterlogged pitch.
Sunday’s previously scheduled FAWNL Southern Premier Division game against leaders Portsmouth at the AGL Arena will now be played on a date to be set in the new year.
The winners of Sunday’s tie will host Barclays Women’s Championship leaders Charlton Athletic in round four.
Photo: Action Images
