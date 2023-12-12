Five Changes For Town at Watford
Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 19:01
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes five changes for this evening’s game at Watford.
As expected, Massimo Luongo and Brandon Williams return to the XI following their suspensions with Jack Taylor and Harry Clarke dropping to the bench, while Axel Tuanzebe comes in for Luke Woolfenden, who is also among the subs, at the centre of the defence.
Omari Hutchinson and Marcus Harness replace Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead with the latter duo also on the bench.
Skipper Sam Morsy starts, despite being on nine bookings with a 10th leading to a two-match ban ahead of the Norwich and Leeds matches.
For Watford, former Blues loanee Jake Livermore returns to the side having missed the weekend 1-1 draw at Southampton with a knee problem with Francisco Sierralta switching to the bench.
There is a late change of referee from David Coote to Darren England, the official at the centre of the VAR error in the Tottenham-Liverpool game in September.
Watford: Hamer, Hoedt (c), Porteous, Lewis, Livermore, Rajovic, Kone, Sema, Asprilla, Kayembe, Andrews. Subs: Bachmann, Sierralta, Ince, Healey, Pollock, Chakvetadze, Bayo, Dele-Bashiru, Martins.
Town: Hladky, Williams, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Taylor, Burns, Broadhead, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).
Photo: Matchday Images
