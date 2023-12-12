Five Changes For Town at Watford

Tuesday, 12th Dec 2023 19:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes five changes for this evening’s game at Watford. As expected, Massimo Luongo and Brandon Williams return to the XI following their suspensions with Jack Taylor and Harry Clarke dropping to the bench, while Axel Tuanzebe comes in for Luke Woolfenden, who is also among the subs, at the centre of the defence. Omari Hutchinson and Marcus Harness replace Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead with the latter duo also on the bench. Skipper Sam Morsy starts, despite being on nine bookings with a 10th leading to a two-match ban ahead of the Norwich and Leeds matches. For Watford, former Blues loanee Jake Livermore returns to the side having missed the weekend 1-1 draw at Southampton with a knee problem with Francisco Sierralta switching to the bench. There is a late change of referee from David Coote to Darren England, the official at the centre of the VAR error in the Tottenham-Liverpool game in September. Watford: Hamer, Hoedt (c), Porteous, Lewis, Livermore, Rajovic, Kone, Sema, Asprilla, Kayembe, Andrews. Subs: Bachmann, Sierralta, Ince, Healey, Pollock, Chakvetadze, Bayo, Dele-Bashiru, Martins. Town: Hladky, Williams, Tuanzebe, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Hutchinson, Chaplin, Harness, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Woolfenden, Taylor, Burns, Broadhead, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo. Referee: David Coote (Nottinghamshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Number22 added 19:03 - Dec 12

Please Sir Morsy do not pick up another yellow. 1

keighleyblue added 19:05 - Dec 12

Clarke being saved for Norwich then 0

terry_butchers_twin added 19:07 - Dec 12

Pity Morsey isn’t on ten yellows now, we need him more against Leeds and Leicester than we do against Watford and Norwich 0

WeWereZombies added 19:17 - Dec 12

Asprilla must be getting on a bit now... 0

Linkboy13 added 19:21 - Dec 12

I hope Williams off the pitch problems don't effect his displays on it. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments