Morsy: These Are the Nights You Live For

Wednesday, 13th Dec 2023 10:18 Skipper Sam Morsy says hard-fought victories such as last night’s 2-1 win at Watford are the wins you live for as a player. Morsy netted the winner in the 80th minute as the Blues came from a goal down to beat the Hornets at Vicarage Road. “A great feeling, great to score in front of that crowd,” he told TownTV. “The fans were right behind us tonight and we needed them. “A tough game, not too dissimilar from West Brom, really. A lot of really good individual players and we had to work and dig deep today to get the win.” Asked what the Blues did better than against the Baggies, who inflicted Town’s only defeat in their last 17 in the Championship and their only loss on the road this season, the Egyptian international added: “As always, we learned from past games and how to be better. “The Middlesbrough game gave us a lot of confidence and that’s now back-to-back away wins against two clubs who could well be in the top six this season. “We’re delighted to get the win. The support was magnificent again and it was a really good three points.” Reflecting on his winning goal, his second of the season, he said: “I probably shouldn’t have been that high, to be honest. I just sprung and he [Watford captain Wesley Hoedt] took a heavy touch. He was having a really good game as well, the lad, but he took a heavy touch, I got past him. “I could hear Freddie [Ladapo] but I couldn’t quite sort my feet out, to be honest, so I took it on and luckily I scored.” After the game, the team and then manager Kieran McKenna were congratulated by sponsor Ed Sheeran, who had watched the match with former Watford chairman Elton John. “He’s obviously really enjoying it, which is great. Superb,” the Egyptian international continued. The players similarly enjoyed another great night on the road, their seventh away victory of the season which takes the Blues back to the top of the table - with previous leaders Leicester in action at home to Millwall this evening - and to 50 points faster than any previous Town side. “Brilliant,” Morsy added. “These are the nights, the tough ones. It’s not when you play amazing and win 5-0, it’s the really tough nights where you have to dig in, they’re best ones ever, the ones you live for.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



itsonlyme added 10:26 - Dec 13

Richly deserved! What a captain! 2

PortmanTerrorist added 10:53 - Dec 13

Hopefully Egypt don't come calling for AfCON but either way, in addition to a striker to back up Hirst (who is just getting better and better), we really do need to find someone, somewhere that can back up Sammy as he does feel irreplaceable. Am sure Mas, Taylor, Ball and esp Cam Humphreys would have something to say, but we need to strengthen in Jan from this position of strength, as players will now look at Ipswich as a pathway to the Premier League...assuming we do not implode over Xmas....the scum can only pray !

3 MORE SLEEPS - COYB ! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments