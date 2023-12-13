Leicester Return to Top
Wednesday, 13th Dec 2023 22:59
Town dropped back to second in the Championship table following Leicester City’s 3-2 victory over Millwall at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening.
The Blues temporarily climbed above the Foxes by defeating Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road last night.
Leeds losing 1-0 at Sunderland on Tuesday means Town are now 10 points in front of the third-placed Whites.
The Blues are next in action on Saturday when they host local rivals Norwich City, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Carrow Road this evening, in the East Anglian derby.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]