Leicester Return to Top

Wednesday, 13th Dec 2023 22:59

Town dropped back to second in the Championship table following Leicester City’s 3-2 victory over Millwall at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Blues temporarily climbed above the Foxes by defeating Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road last night.

Leeds losing 1-0 at Sunderland on Tuesday means Town are now 10 points in front of the third-placed Whites.

The Blues are next in action on Saturday when they host local rivals Norwich City, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 at Carrow Road this evening, in the East Anglian derby.









Photo: Action Images