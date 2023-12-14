Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 22 - Laurie Sivell

Thursday, 14th Dec 2023 22:25 This week’s pre-East Anglian derby edition of the Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Laurie Sivell is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. The former keeper recalls his time at Town, including witnessing the famous bust-up between Sir Bobby Robson and Billy Baxter and Tommy Carroll, sneaking off to watch Test matches and making saves from Pele during the filming of Escape to Victory, while joining the regulars to discuss the Blues' continuing success and Saturday’s big game against Norwich City. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV merchandise can be purchased at the website here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: TWTD



