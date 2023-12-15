Halo New Sleeve Sponsor

Friday, 15th Dec 2023 12:43 Town have announced a new sleeve sponsor, Stowmarket-based service management specialists Halo. The Halo logo will appear on the Blues’ first, second and third kits from Saturday’s derby against Norwich City with the deal initially running until the end of the 2026/27 season. “We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Halo as a new principal partner of the club,” CEO Mark Ashton told the club site. “To be partnering with another Suffolk business is a real source of pride for us all and we are looking forward to seeing the Halo logo on our playing kits.” Paul Hamilton, Halo CEO, added: “We’re proud to partner with Ipswich Town at such an exciting time for the club and are excited to see our logo on the kits for the first time against Norwich. “As a Suffolk business ourselves, joining forces with and supporting such a high-profile presence within the county feels like a natural fit for us, with both Halo and the Club sharing many of the same values. “We are committed to the county and are working to become the world’s first purebred unicorn business, with the aim of reaching a billion-pound valuation without outside investment, and are looking forward to what we all hope is continued success both on and off the pitch.” Town’s commercial director, Andy Wooldridge, continued: “This agreement is a significant step for the Club, as we look to develop our club partner programme. “It is important that we partner with the right organisations and Halo are compatible with the club on so many levels. “They may have the local roots with their talented team of people living in our community, but they are a global business and a leader in their field. “We look forward to working with Paul and his team on this exciting partnership over the next three-and-a-half years and beyond.” Details on how fans will be able to add the new sponsorship logo to the sleeve of their replica kits will be announced in the coming weeks with all proceeds going to the Ipswich Town Foundation.

Miaow added 13:13 - Dec 15

Good that it is a locally based business and not some dodgy betting company. 0

