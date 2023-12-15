McKenna: Everyone's Recovered

Friday, 15th Dec 2023 14:34 Town boss Kieran McKenna has no new injury problems ahead of Saturday’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Portman Road with Brandon Williams over a minor knock which forced him off at half-time at Watford on Tuesday. The Blues go into the match with a fully fit squad, aside from midfielder Lee Evans, who underwent knee surgery in October. “Everyone’s recovered,” McKenna said when asked whether there were any new injuries ahead of the Canaries’ visit. “The couple of little knocks we had after Tuesday have recovered well, so it was only Lee Evans who didn’t train today, so that puts us in a good position. “Brandon had a knock on his knee, he got knock on his knee in the Coventry game, so he missed quite a bit of training between that and Watford and he was feeling it in the first half. But he’s recovered OK over the last few days and has trained today.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Number22 added 14:44 - Dec 15

Things couldn't be falling into place any better. Let's hope we can get the job done. Come on you Blues! 2

MickMillsTash added 14:44 - Dec 15

Come ON IPSWICH ! 1

Suffolkboy added 14:47 - Dec 15

ITFC please do the job , make everyone chuffed and send Norwich away reflecting on just what a TEAM we are !

COYB 0

