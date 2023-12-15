Ashton: It's a Huge Game, Get Here Early

Friday, 15th Dec 2023 15:56 Blues CEO Mark Ashton was at Gusford Primary School this morning as part of the inaugural Wear Blue Day and issued a message to supporters ahead of tomorrow’s big derby against Norwich City. Wear Blue Day is an Ipswich Town Foundation initiative aimed at turning primary schools across the county blue to raise funds for the club’s charity and the schools themselves. The Foundation, which is partnered with more than 45 primary schools across Suffolk, encouraged pupils to wear a Town shirt or any item of blue clothing today ahead of tomorrow’s East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Portman Road, and donate £1. The funds raised will be split between the school and the Foundation. Ashton spoke at an assembly at Gusford Primary School, while mascots Bluey and Crazee are toured Suffolk schools, visiting as many as possible participating Wear Blue Day. “It’s fantastic, really privileged to be invited here today to talk to so many children. Just amazed at the sea of blue which welcomed me to the school,” Ashton said. “We’ve just heard the children singing wide-ranging Ipswich songs. Just great. It’s great to see the community engaging with its local football club. It’s a very, very important of what we do and delighted to be here.” 💙 Town CEO Mark Ashton visited Gusford Primary School this morning as part of Wear Blue Day, an @ITFCFoundation initiative aiming to create a sea of blue in schools across Suffolk.



Mark also had a message for #itfc fans ahead of tomorrow's game against Norwich City. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yTuntSNz16 — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) December 15, 2023 The Blues chief executive is urging fans to arrive early at tomorrow’s match: “It is a big game and I can understand why it’s a huge game for the supporters. Operationally, it’s huge game for us but it’s another game in the calendar. “I’ve asked everyone at the football club to simply be on and off the pitch to be the very best version of themselves, to be the very best version that we can present of our amazing football club. “We’ve come along way in two years and we’re not the finished article. We still have a really long way in rebuilding this amazing football club. Police are issuing further advice to members of the public ahead of the East Anglian derby between Ipswich Town & Norwich City on Saturday.



Full details of road closures & entry arrangements to the stadium can be found here >> https://t.co/3OvACpxh6B@IpswichTown @IpswichGov — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) December 14, 2023 “But to the fans, enjoy the day. I would ask you to get here early. Gone are the days when it was 13, 14, 15,000 at Portman Road and you could turn up late and be in your seats and be here for kick-off. “There will be access and egress changes tomorrow which will be put in place by the police for obvious reasons. Get here early, get into your seats here early and enjoy the game.”

Photo: ITFC



Ipswichbusiness added 16:31 - Dec 15

One of the many failures of the Marcus Evans regime was that he ignored the community aspect of the Club. That, plus Mick McCarthy hoofball, reduced attendances to a very poor level. 0

