Hayes Joins Solihull Moors on Loan

Friday, 15th Dec 2023 18:20 Blues keeper Nick Hayes has joined National League Solihull Moors on a 28-day loan. Earlier this season, the 24-year-old spent time on loan at Southend, keeping three clean sheets in five games for the Essex side. Hayes rejoined the Blues in January 2022 from Hemel Hempstead, having come through the Blues academy before being released in the summer of 2018 after winning three England U17 caps while at Portman Road, featuring in squads alongside Andre Dozzell and Ben Morris. The Clacton-born keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, had a spell on loan with Dunstable during his previous stint with the Blues and following his release joined Woking, had another spell with Dunstable before joining Norwich City in February 2019 and then spending a loan with Hertford Town. Hayes, who could make his Moors debut at home to Oldham tomorrow, is currently fourth choice at Portman Road and can’t play in the Championship having been left out of the 25-man EFL squad.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments