Morsy: You've Just Got to Play Your Normal Game

Friday, 15th Dec 2023 20:25 Town skipper Sam Morsy appears unconcerned that he is going into tomorrow’s home clash with Norwich knowing that a yellow card of the season will be his tenth of the season, meaning he would be hit with a two-game ban that would rule him out of the forthcoming games against promotion rivals Leeds and Leicester. Morsy has only missed one league game this season, the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield, as he served a one-game suspension after collecting five bookings in the Blues’ first eight Championship fixtures of the season, but his next yellow card will trigger a two-game ban, if it happens in the next 16 games, which his previous record would suggest has every chance of being the case. Looking back on last week’s yellow card at previous club Middlesbrough, he said: “I think the Middlesbrough one, I was really disappointed, just because there was a foul, the ball’s come to me and I passed to Freddie [Ladapo] and as I passed it he [the referee] blew the whistle, so with 30 seconds left, 2-0 up, in their half, the last thing any player would do is try to kick the ball away. “I was disappointed as well, especially considering there was whistles in the crowd as well so I was really disappointed to get booked in that game. “And then, yes, obviously the Watford game and you have to play your game but at the same time you have to be sensible in terms of a silly one. You don’t want to get booked for a silly one. “Obviously, you have to get booked for taking one for the team or if you fly into a tackle, that’s different, but the Middlesbrough one was disappointing, to be honest, because it wasn’t even a decision for the referee to make but he made it and you’ve got to respect that. “So you just stop the silly ones really and you play your normal game. If it’s a slightly late tackle or a professional foul, take it, but as long as it’s not a silly one then there’s not much you can do about it.” It would be a blow if Morsy misses the trips to Leeds and the Boxing Day home clash with leaders Leicester, but he added: “If you look at the grand scheme of things, it’s a 46-game season and every game is worth three points. “Yes, I want to play in every single game but that’s not going to happen. It’s just about one game at a time really. Like it was at Watford, just winning that game, and tomorrow it’s about winning this game and once it’s out of the way we’ll prepare for the Leeds game.” Meanwhile, Morsy relived his midweek matchwinner as Town came from behind to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road, cashing in on an error by home skipper Wesley Hoedt to claim his second goal of the season. “It was quite a moment,” he laughed. “Quite high up the pitch – not sure what I was doing there! “But we wanted to get pressure on the ball and we didn’t want to go deep, so as the ball’s come into midfield I pressed and he’s played a pass, which wasn’t too far away and I just kept going really. “In fairness, I don’t think the defender knew I was probably going to be coming. He had a good game as well and he just took a heavy touch, and I managed to slip it round him and then slip it under the keeper.” Morsy was asked if he had only one thing on his mind after beating Hoedt to the ball and replied: “No, not really, because I saw Freddie in my eyeline and ideally I’d probably just square it to him for a tap-in. But after the second touch I was trying to just keep my feet and then by the time you’re there I’m one on one with the keeper and then luckily it’s went in. “I was saying to the manager that I didn’t actually mean that finish to be fair, but you take them and sometimes luck’s on your side a little bit. “I was really happy. The supporters have been incredible really and it was a nice moment. It’s different, home and away games, isn’t it, especially getting the winner away from home, cold Tuesday night, you know, fans have had to travel. It means a lot to them so it was just a nice moment and, yes, really nice for the fans.” The happy scenes at the end were reminiscent of so many Town games on the road last season and in the current campaign. Morsy added: “I think it probably started last season. I can’t remember the first game – was it Bolton? – which was on the start of our run and a really important away win, and then it gives you belief and confidence that you can go to big stadiums and, like we always say, we’re a work in progress, and to now be able to go to Middlesbrough and then Watford back to back and be able to produce wins like that. Yes, it’s really good.”

Photo: Matchday Images



