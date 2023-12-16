Four Changes For Town Against Canaries

Saturday, 16th Dec 2023 11:58

Town boss Kieran McKenna makes four changes for this afternoon’s live-on-Sky East Anglian derby against Norwich City at Portman Road.

Harry Clarke returns at right-back with fellow local boy Luke Woolfenden at right centre-half, while Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead return to the three behind striker George Hirst.

Former Canaries loanee Brandon Williams, Axel Tuanzebe, Omari Hutchinson and Marcus Harness drop to the bench having started the 2-1 win at Watford on Tuesday.

Norwich make two changes from the team which beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-1 on Wednesday with Jack Stacey and Sam McCallum taking over from Kellen Fisher, who is among the subs, and Dimitrios Giannoulis, who misses out on a place in the 20. Former Blues academy midfielder Liam Gibbs is on the bench.

Town: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Williams, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Jackson, Scarlett, Ladapo.

Norwich: Gunn, Stacey, Duffy, McLean (c), McCallum, Sara, Nuñez, Rowe, Sainz, Barnes, Idah. Subs: Long, Gibbs, Fassnacht, Placheta, Batth, Hernandez, Forshaw, Fisher, Springett. Referee: Josh Smith (Bedfordshire).









Photo: Matchday Images