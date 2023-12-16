|Ipswich Town 2 v 2 Norwich City
SkyBet Championship
Saturday, 16th December 2023 Kick-off 12:30
Wagner: A Deserved Point
Saturday, 16th Dec 2023 16:01
Norwich City manager David Wagner felt his side deserved their point from the 2-2 draw with Town.
Jonathan Rowe netted twice for the Canaries after Nathan Broadhead had given Town the lead before Wes Burns levelled for the Blues.
“Exciting,” Wagner said when asked what he made of his first East Anglian derby. “I think there was more or less everything in this derby that you’d expect, what you’d like to have - a lot of battles, a lot of energy. The lead changed during the game as well.
“I’m absolutely delighted about the effort and the shift my players put in on the pitch, great togetherness, great working attitude, super fighting spirit and this is the reason why it’s a deserved point, for me.
“Obviously, if you can’t win it, you have to make lose that you don’t lose it and that’s exactly what the players have done.
“We take this point. You’ve seen why Ipswich is so good at home and so good in the season in general. This is their first draw, every other game they’ve won except one and that makes this result a good result for us.”
When told Town manager Kieran McKenna had said he felt his side was considerably the better team, Wagner responded: “For me [the draw] was deserved because of the fighting spirit and the effort that the players brought on the pitch, they dug in, they always believed, they kept going and fighting and closed the yards in between the lines.
“Tactically, it was a very, very good game and, as I said, they are a good side and we take the draw. That is why it was a good draw, for me.”
Wagner was delighted for Rowe regarding his goals, although he felt the 20-year-old didn’t have his best game.
“Two fantastic goals, I’m very pleased for him,” he said. “Was it his best performance today in general? Probably not, but to score two goals in a derby and the kinds of goals which he scored [I’m pleased].
“In general, he is a threat for goals and he can score different types of goals and this makes him very special.
“We do everything to support him because he’s quite young and he has a lot of work and space where he can improve, and we try everything to support him as well as we can so he improves to the player he can be.”
Regarding the incident before the game where Norwich City's joint- majority shareholders Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones had their car hit by a beer can and other objects having followed the Town squad through the thousands-strong coach welcome, Wagner was clearly angered.
“I’ve just seen her, luckily she’s OK,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are idiots all over the world.
“I can’t get in my head how I could behave like this when a woman over 80 years old in a car drives to a football match, even if she maybe supports the opponent.
”It makes no sense but unfortunately this happens. Hopefully they will find the people and hopefully they will get a ban for their life.”
Photo: TWTD
