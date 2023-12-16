Wagner: A Deserved Point

Saturday, 16th Dec 2023 16:01 Norwich City manager David Wagner felt his side deserved their point from the 2-2 draw with Town. Jonathan Rowe netted twice for the Canaries after Nathan Broadhead had given Town the lead before Wes Burns levelled for the Blues. “Exciting,” Wagner said when asked what he made of his first East Anglian derby. “I think there was more or less everything in this derby that you’d expect, what you’d like to have - a lot of battles, a lot of energy. The lead changed during the game as well. “I’m absolutely delighted about the effort and the shift my players put in on the pitch, great togetherness, great working attitude, super fighting spirit and this is the reason why it’s a deserved point, for me. “Obviously, if you can’t win it, you have to make lose that you don’t lose it and that’s exactly what the players have done. “We take this point. You’ve seen why Ipswich is so good at home and so good in the season in general. This is their first draw, every other game they’ve won except one and that makes this result a good result for us.” When told Town manager Kieran McKenna had said he felt his side was considerably the better team, Wagner responded: “For me [the draw] was deserved because of the fighting spirit and the effort that the players brought on the pitch, they dug in, they always believed, they kept going and fighting and closed the yards in between the lines. “Tactically, it was a very, very good game and, as I said, they are a good side and we take the draw. That is why it was a good draw, for me.” Wagner was delighted for Rowe regarding his goals, although he felt the 20-year-old didn’t have his best game. “Two fantastic goals, I’m very pleased for him,” he said. “Was it his best performance today in general? Probably not, but to score two goals in a derby and the kinds of goals which he scored [I’m pleased]. “In general, he is a threat for goals and he can score different types of goals and this makes him very special. “We do everything to support him because he’s quite young and he has a lot of work and space where he can improve, and we try everything to support him as well as we can so he improves to the player he can be.” Regarding the incident before the game where Norwich City's joint- majority shareholders Delia Smith and husband Michael Wynn-Jones had their car hit by a beer can and other objects having followed the Town squad through the thousands-strong coach welcome, Wagner was clearly angered. “I’ve just seen her, luckily she’s OK,” he said. “Unfortunately, there are idiots all over the world. “I can’t get in my head how I could behave like this when a woman over 80 years old in a car drives to a football match, even if she maybe supports the opponent. ”It makes no sense but unfortunately this happens. Hopefully they will find the people and hopefully they will get a ban for their life.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



NthQldITFC added 16:03 - Dec 16

You'd think he would understand English by now. 0

ImAbeliever added 16:11 - Dec 16

No it wasn’t. 0

ArnieM added 16:16 - Dec 16

lol well he would say that wouldn’t he!

Defend with 11 men snd the ref behind the ball for 96mins , yer “ great point@. Try playing us at football you t ossa! 0

MVBlue added 16:22 - Dec 16

They remind me very much of his Huddersfield team. Keeping the ball in the air and keeping defensive shape over actually having possession. A fairly routine Championship side they are. Of course he'll take a point. 1

SickParrot added 16:25 - Dec 16

What a load of cobblers. Anyone who watched the game knows that Norwich were totally outplayed and were very, very lucky to avoid a heavy defeat.



Shame that some idiots tarnished the clubs reputation by targeting Delia's car. Shame on them. 1

tractor_lady added 16:27 - Dec 16

If you deserved a point my name is Mrs Christmas! If you’re happy with that performance it’s no wonder your team are where they are!!! If we had our shooting boots on today you would have been mincemeat first half! 1

shadoof1016 added 16:40 - Dec 16

What planet is Wagner on……… utter rubbish. We should have had this sewn up by half time 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:43 - Dec 16

Second best the whole match. I was surprised they were so ordinary and expected a more difficult game. Hardly a deserved point, but when does a manager (apart from our own genius, KMcK) give a balanced view of an outcome? Often, they spout rubbish, and there's a dose of that here as well. 1

ChrisFelix added 16:52 - Dec 16

Not deserved, more lucky.

Norwich were poor through out & their attacking threat was sumed up by the first 2 corners they got. 10 of their players surrounding our keeper 1

DavoIPB added 16:54 - Dec 16

Very poor side. Probably the worst at Portman road this year. Look at the stats. They were second to the ball all game.



Why did they celebrate so much, I would have been embarrassed 1

Bert added 16:55 - Dec 16

A fighting spirit does not mean a point is deserved. Their goals were not “excellent goals”, they were scruffy and poorly defended. We were most definitely the better side with our possession and attacking mindset compared to their defensive set up. Plymouth, Leeds and Coventry were better and more creative opposition this season against us. If Wagner is pleased with that display then he clearly accepts mediocrity from his team. The only thing he is right about concerns the moron who attacked Delia Smith’s car. I hope whoever did it will be banned. 0

grow_our_own added 17:07 - Dec 16

XG, possession, and shot count disagree David. Analysis like that, and you can understand why he's underperforming so badly with such a massive parachute budget.



Norwich are largely irrelevant, bigger fish to fry this season. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments