Burns: There Were Moments We Needed to Be More Clinical

Saturday, 16th Dec 2023 18:01 by Russell Claydon Ipswich Town goalscorer Wes Burns felt the Blues “dominated from start to finish” in a “top performance” in today’s 2-2 home Sky Bet Championship East Anglian derby draw with Norwich City, but felt there were occasions when he and his teammates could have been more clinical in front of goal. The Welsh international’s fine 60th minute strike from the edge of the area drew Town level after Jonathan Rowe had scored either side of the break following Nathan Broadhead’s 34th minute opener. The Blues ended the contest with 18 shots to the Canaries’ 11 and 65 per cent of the possession, but ultimately could not make it count enough to deliver the elusive derby victory their fans had craved. The last success for the Suffolk side came more than 14 years ago in April 2009, having now gone 13 without a win in the fixture. Put to him that it was a really good performance in a lot of ways but not the result they wanted, Burns said: “No, obviously we always want to win, we go out there every time looking to win the game, but the performance was top from the lads, other than a couple of moments for the goals. But all-in-all I think we dominated the game from start to finish really. “We said it in the dressing room after the game there are moments in the game where we needed to be more clinical, myself included, I had a chance in the first half as well. “It could have been two or three at half-time but it's one of those days, we'll learn from it and go again.” On the visitors’ goals being frustrating ones to concede, with a suspicion of offside on Rowe’s first and the second going in through a crowded box through Vaclav Hladky’s legs, he said: “It's quite frustrating in the way we conceded the goals.

“There was a strong offside shout and it was a blatant handball as well, it rolls down his arm before the finish. “Then the second one is a bit of a lapse in concentration from us as a team from a throw-in but like I said we'll learn from it and put it right.” On what was his third goal of the season, having arrowed his shot from Conor Chaplin’s pass, into the bottom left-hand corner, he said: “I'll take them all to be fair as always but I just wish it was on the right end of the result.” Asked if frustration was the main feeling in the dressing room or whether they were seeing the positives, the 29-year-old said: “We'll always take the positives from every performance. “Like I said, we were dominant from start to finish and I think that's massive for us really. With the pressure and magnitude of the game, for us to go out there and show our bravery as we always do, to play our style and impose ourselves on what they keep saying is a much better team [value-wise] than ours, I think we were pretty dominant throughout.” Despite not getting the result he wanted he felt his first experience of an East Anglian derby was one he will savour on a personal level. “I really enjoyed it to be fair, it is probably up there with one of my most enjoyable games. Obviously the goal adds to that I think but it was a great occasion. The fans came out in full force home and away, to be fair, it was brilliant.” Thousands of supporters had greeted the team with songs and flairs outside the entrance to the stadium on Constantine Road and it was certainly something Burns and his team-mates appreciated. “It's unreal, to be fair,” he said. “Coming into the game we knew the history behind the fixture and how much it means to the Ipswich fans. “Obviously we didn't manage to do it today but I think the fans are possibly sensing a turn in that whole saga but it means a lot to us as players and a it really gives us that extra per cent when we need it.” On what it was like to be in the coach as it approached the stadium, he said: “It was unbelievable, we couldn't even see anything there were so many flares going off that we couldn't even see the stadium. “There was a massive haze of smoke to be fair but it's an unreal feeling and just goes to show how passionate the fanbase is.” Asked if it inspired everyone, he said: “I think there was enough in the build-up to the game to inspire everyone. “I don't think we needed it but it was brilliant and it really does give you that little bit extra.” Following Leeds United’s 1-1 draw in their 3pm kick-off at home to Coventry City, the result sees Town remain 10 points clear of the Whites and now level on points with leaders Leicester City, who don’t play until an away trip at Birmingham City on Monday. The Blues are next in action away against Leeds at Elland Road a week today in another live-on-Sky 12.30pm kick-off.

Photos: TWTD/Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments