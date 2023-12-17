Tractor Girls Shock Lewes to Progress in FA Cup

Sunday, 17th Dec 2023 17:17 by Matt Makin Ipswich Town Women put in an impressive performance to progress to the fourth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup, beating Barclays Women’s Championship Lewes 3-0 at the AGL Arena this afternoon, avenging losing to the Rooks in the fourth round of last season’s competition. Town boss Joe Sheehan named a strong side, making three changes from the team that had drawn 2-2 last time out at Billericay, Poppy Soper returning in goal following a spell out injured and Evie Williams and Ruby Doe replacing Megan Wearing and Bonnie Horwood – the former dropping out of the squad through injury and the latter making the bench. Former Blues Sarah Brasero-Carreira and Anna Grey returned to the AGL Arena for the first time since leaving in the summer, the former starting for the visitors, whilst Grey watched on from the stands having not been included in the matchday squad. The game started frenetically with both sides creating chances in the opening stages with Lenna Gunning-Williams and Reanna Blades both coming close to scoring for their respective teams. The visitors pressed the Blues early with a lot of the first 20 minutes taking place in the home side’s half, but Town were more than able to hold their own. The Blues looked to break on several occasions but their rhythm was often disrupted by a number of cynical fouls from Rooks players. On 25 Lewes created the first clear-cut chance of the game, winning the ball just inside Town’s half and breaking forward, before blazing the ball over the bar. Ten minutes later, however, Ipswich took the lead after a good spell of pressure inside the Lewes box resulted in the ball coming back out to midfielder Kyra Robertson, who struck the ball cleanly to send it curling past Lewes keeper Sophie Whitehouse and sailing into the back of the net for her first competitive goal for the club. Lewes responded to going behind by increasing the intensity of their play, but Ipswich were able to weather this period effectively, defending well. In the 40th minute, the home side almost doubled their lead after goalscorer Robertson threaded the ball through to Gunning-Williams to put her one-on-one with Whitehouse, the Rooks keeper sticking a leg out to prevent what looked a certain goal. In the second minute of added time, Town were able to increase their advantage – Sophie Peskett expertly took down a long ball on the left before sliding it through to Gunning-Williams to strike home for 2-0. There was a significant stoppage at the start of the second half following an injury to Lewes’ Evie Clarkson, who was eventually replaced on the field by Hollie Olding.

And on 51, Town made it 3-0. Gunning-Williams was involved again, this time playing the role of creator by latching on to another fine ball over the top of the visitors before laying it off to Ruby Doe, whose long-range effort found its way past Whitehouse and into the top-left corner. Five minutes later, Soper was called into action, making two vital saves in quick succession before Carragh Hamilton skimmed the ball over the Town crossbar. Having obtained a three-goal advantage the Tractor Girls were content to see the game out, defending well and letting Lewes chase the game, whilst creating chances through Doe, Peskett and Natasha Thomas, who all tested Whitehouse and the Lewes defence. The home side almost made it 4-0 on 87, Gunning-Williams shooting over and then moments later dragging the ball wide. The home side were very good for their win, going toe-to-toe with a Championship outfit and outplaying them over the 90 minutes. The team were well supported by the AGL faithful throughout, the team and manager celebrating the win with jubilant fans at full-time. Ipswich’s reward is another home tie in the fourth round, hosting Championship high-flyers Charlton Athletic on Sunday 14th January. The Tractor Girls will be back in action in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division on 7th January, however, taking on promotion rivals Oxford United at the AGL Arena and looking to avenge their 1-0 loss to the U’s earlier this season. Town: Soper, Barker, Boswell, Williams, Hughes, Robertson, O’Brien, Peskett, Doe, Gunning-Williams, Thomas. Unused: Hartley, Mitchell, Horwood, Evans, Smith, Tucker. Attendance: 450.

Photo: Ross Halls



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Pendejo added 17:44 - Dec 17

Excellent result, well done! 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments