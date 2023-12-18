Huws Announces Retirement

Monday, 18th Dec 2023 10:05 Former Blues midfielder Emyr Huws has announced his playing retirement, aged 30. Wales international Huws joined the Blues on loan from Cardiff City in January 2017, scoring three goals in 13 appearances in an impressive spell which led to a permanent switch that summer. However, injury limited his involvement over the next four years - most significantly a knee problem suffered in December 2017 which required surgery and kept him out until pre-season ahead of 2019/20 - and by the time he was released by Paul Cook along with many of his teammates in May 2021, he had made only 30 more starts and 12 sub appearances, scoring twice more. The one-time Manchester City youngster joined Colchester United after leaving the Blues and spent 18 months with the U’s before his release last summer with injury again reducing his availability. Huws, who also played for Northampton, Wigan, Birmingham and Huddersfield, has been without a club ever since. Internationally, the Llanelli-born schemer won 11 full caps, scoring once, as well as representing his country at U17, U19 and U21 levels. “Whilst writing this message, I never thought I’d be writing it shortly after my 30th birthday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Those of you that know me will know that this journey within football has been my life since I was six years old. “The time has now come to enter a new stage in my life. This journey has taught me many extraordinary things. “I remember when I was young, the certainty I had that I was going to be a footballer was powerful and with all the obstacles thrown at me, I achieved that dream. “God only knows how much support I’ve needed through this journey and I’m blessed to have had immense support with me all of the way even in the bleakest of times. “With their help and determination, I always found a way. Thank you all of you, you know who you are and I love you. “I’ve come to the realisation through many tough lessons that this path is no longer meant for me and I am meant for something else. “My deepest gratitude to everyone involved in my journey and thank you all for helping me to become the man I am today. “My time playing the game is at an end but I am not done yet, my mission is to use all of my experience and wisdom to help inspire and empower as many people as possible. Thank you everyone and I hope you all chase your dreams in this short life.” Huws already has some interests outside football, having set up the Harmonious Society fashion label along with his Town skipper Luke Chambers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emyr Huws (@emyrhuws1)

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ShropshireBluenago09 added 10:21 - Dec 18

Quality on his day and injury free. Alway remember that goal v Villa away. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments