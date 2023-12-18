Keane: I Deserved Sack at Town
Monday, 18th Dec 2023 10:23
Former Blues boss Roy Keane has admitted he deserved the sack at Town, citing his recruitment and poor results.
Keane, who was in charge at Portman Road from April 2009 until January 2011, was speaking on the Overlap podcast when he, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright were joined by Jaap Stam.
While discussing managers always asking owners to bring in more players, Keane conceded he was backed at Town but that results weren’t good enough.
“Of course, you've got to see it from both sides, 100 per cent,” he said. “You can criticise owners all you want but sometimes they do give the manager their backing.
“And if your recruitment is not right, again, when I was down at Ipswich, I brought in players and I look back and I deserved the sack, absolutely 100 per cent.
“Could I have done with a little bit longer? Yes, of course, but when you look at the players I brought in, I didn't win enough games and you go yes, that's no blame on the owner for that, absolutely not.
“But you hope sometimes when you're going through a difficult spell that you get that backing.”
The Town job was Keane’s last as a manager, although he subsequently assisted Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, and Paul Lambert at Aston Villa.
