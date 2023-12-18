Keane: I Deserved Sack at Town

Monday, 18th Dec 2023 10:23 Former Blues boss Roy Keane has admitted he deserved the sack at Town, citing his recruitment and poor results. Keane, who was in charge at Portman Road from April 2009 until January 2011, was speaking on the Overlap podcast when he, Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright were joined by Jaap Stam. While discussing managers always asking owners to bring in more players, Keane conceded he was backed at Town but that results weren’t good enough. “Of course, you've got to see it from both sides, 100 per cent,” he said. “You can criticise owners all you want but sometimes they do give the manager their backing. “And if your recruitment is not right, again, when I was down at Ipswich, I brought in players and I look back and I deserved the sack, absolutely 100 per cent. “Could I have done with a little bit longer? Yes, of course, but when you look at the players I brought in, I didn't win enough games and you go yes, that's no blame on the owner for that, absolutely not. “But you hope sometimes when you're going through a difficult spell that you get that backing.” The Town job was Keane’s last as a manager, although he subsequently assisted Martin O’Neill with the Republic of Ireland and Nottingham Forest, and Paul Lambert at Aston Villa. "I deserved the sack!" 🗣️



Roy Keane speaks candidly about how he deserved to be let go after poor recruitment at Ipswich Town. 🚜 — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) December 18, 2023

Photo: Action Images



carlo88 added 10:36 - Dec 18

His results weren't too dissimilar to Lambert's, who got a five year contract. Work that one out. 1

trncbluearmy added 10:50 - Dec 18

Wrong,

he didn't deserve to be appointed 0

JackNorthStand added 10:57 - Dec 18

As a manager at Ipswich it didn't work out. And that taints him for some, but his footballing legacy is up there with the best, a great as a captain and a serial winner. 0

bucket99 added 11:03 - Dec 18

Thing is, he left us in a worse state than we were when he arrived. Good riddance. 4

trncbluearmy added 11:10 - Dec 18

The only thing I remember about him as a player intent on maiming other players 2

johnwarksshorts added 11:15 - Dec 18

Rubbish Manager imo. 1

muhrensleftfoot added 11:15 - Dec 18

Marcus Evans' first managerial appointment. He made the mistake of thinking a great footballer automatically makes a good manager. It's a common mistake - Lampard, Rooney, Gerrard etc etc 1

baxterbasics added 11:29 - Dec 18

Appreciate the honesty - but that's about all! 0

JackNorthStand added 11:34 - Dec 18

trncbluearmy that is ridiculous. He was key to manchester uniteds dominance in English football for a long period under Ferguson. 0

number8 added 11:37 - Dec 18

As a manager the jury is out. However, one bit of evidence is he was appalling with us. Recruitment was awful he purchased a lot of guff.



As a player, right up there with the best the premier League has seen. As a captain do they get any better?? A winner! 0

Woolfenthen added 11:39 - Dec 18

only taken him about 13 years to work this out??? 0

trncbluearmy added 11:44 - Dec 18

Jack Northstand



To be honest couldn't give a toss what he did or didn't do at manure



He was a thug on the pitch and a crap manager 0

ChrisR added 11:44 - Dec 18

Disaster buys Lee Martin and Martin Fulop , disaster sale Jordan Rhodes ! 0

FrankMarshall added 11:57 - Dec 18

Civelli was a good buy, can't predict an injury like that. Martin was brought in once Civelli left. 0

