No Formal Police Complaint Regarding Delia Car Incident

Monday, 18th Dec 2023 12:06 Police have not received an official complaint regarding the incident in which Norwich City joint-majority shareholder Delia Smith’s car was hit by a beer can on the way into Portman Road on Saturday. The car conveying Smith, 82, and her husband and fellow joint-majority shareholder Michael Wynn-Jones, also 82, closely followed the Town coach to the ground, Blues supporters having gathered in their thousands to welcome their team to Portman Road ahead of the derby, which ended 2-2. The car was hit by a beer can on its way through the crowds and Smith was reported to have been shaken. However, in a statement, Suffolk Constabulary say that while they are aware of the situation, they have received no official complaint: “Suffolk Police are aware of an incident whereby a beer can was thrown onto the bonnet of a car in Constantine Road. “There was no injury or damage caused and no formal complaint has been received.” It’s understood Smith and Wynn-Jones had been given the opportunity to follow the Norwich team coach, which was given a police escort and entered the stadium via the old Staples site at the opposite end of the ground, however, they instead opted to make their own way. Norwich had been informed of the coach welcome which had been planned by fans’ group Blue Action for the Sir Alf Ramsey Way/Constantine Road area around the ground. A Town statement reads: “We are aware of a reported incident on Saturday that took place outside of the stadium on Constantine Road. “The local authorities are aware and we will assist them in any way possible.” After the game, Smith was filmed meeting up with Blues sponsor Ed Sheeran and briefly exchanging their views on the game. “Oi Delia.”



Photo: Matchday Images