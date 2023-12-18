London Branch Meet-Up For Leeds Match

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club is inviting fellow fans to watch Saturday’s live-on-Sky game at Leeds United at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches for a number of years.

The second-v-third game against the Whites at Elland Road kicks off at 12.30pm.

Town go into the game 10 points ahead of Leeds following both sides’ weekend home draws with Norwich and Coventry respectively.

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.





Photo: Contributed