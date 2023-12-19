U21s Host Bristol City

Tuesday, 19th Dec 2023 10:19

Town’s U21s are in Professional Development League Two South action against Bristol City at Playford Road this afternoon (KO 1pm).

The young Blues are currently fifth in the table with the Robins one place and three points behind having played the same number of games.

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright go into the game having ended AFC Bournemouth’s 12-game unbeaten record in their previous PDL2 South fixture earlier in the month, a 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium.





Photo: Action Images