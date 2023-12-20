Luongo Announces International Retirement
Wednesday, 20th Dec 2023 09:17
Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo has announced his retirement from international football.
The 31-year-old won 45 full caps with Australia, scoring six international goals and recently made his return to the side after four years away.
He featured for the Socceroos at the World Cups in 2014 and 2018 and the AFC Asian Cups in 2015 - which Australia won - and 2019.
In 2015 he was named the Most Valuable Player at the tournament and in the same year was named on the long list for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d’Or.
The news comes as something of a surprise given his recent recall and with the AFC Asian Cup starting next month in Qatar.
“It was a hugely frustrating time to be on the sidelines so regularly and to be honest, there were many points in the last few years where I felt my international career had passed me by,” Luongo told the Socceroos official website.
“To eventually have everything come together and get that call from Arnie [head coach Graham Arnold] was a great reward for all that hard work.
“Coming back into camp was an amazing experience and to be able to get back on the pitch against New Zealand was a really nice moment for me and my family.
“My family have been unbelievable throughout my entire career, supporting me every step of the way. They’ve given me the opportunity to live out my dream of representing Australia and for that I’ll always be grateful.
“This hasn’t been a decision I’ve taken lightly, but I’ve got to prioritise managing my body as my career goes on.
“I’ve loved my journey with the national team and will always cherish the moments I’ve had in this jersey. I look forward to watching on now as this group of young players drive the Socceroos culture forward.”
Football Australia CEO, James Johnson added: “On behalf of Football Australia, I’d like to congratulate Massimo on a wonderful career for the Subway Socceroos and wish him the very best for the future.
“The 2015 Asian Cup is something that will live long in the memory of Australian football fans and Massimo played a leading role in what was an historic moment for our game.’
Socceroos head coach Arnold said he understood Luongo’s reasons for hanging up his international boots: “When it comes down to it, Mass needs to do what’s right for him and his family.
“He’s been through the highs and lows of football and throughout his career has shown us his prodigious talent, his incredible professionalism and his qualities as a leader.
“After a tough period of injuries, we were just so pleased to see him fit again and settled into a club where he was enjoying his football and playing well. It was fantastic to have him back in camp working with some of our young midfielders, who I know took a lot out of that experience.
“He’s been an enormous contributor to the Socceroos across the course of his career and we wish him all the best.”
Luongo’s decision is good new for the Blues, who would have missed him for up to five games had he been included in the Australia squad for the AFC Asian Cup.
As it is, it’s still likely that centre-half Cameron Burgess will be in the Socceroos party, while Elkan Baggott will be with Indonesia.
It’s possible skipper Sam Morsy could be named in the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, however, that now looks less likely with the midfielder having been omitted from the November internationals.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Norwich City by ad_wilkin
“Norwich City we’re coming for you,” has reverberated around Portman Road ever since it first looked likely the Super Blues could achieve promotion from League One. Now the time is finally here.
Opposition Preview - Watford by ad_wilkin
Watford started the season with a 4-0 thrashing of QPR but then only won once in their next nine games.
Opposition Preview - Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
Good news for Town, who have had a habit of conceding early on, is that Middlesbrough have been one of the slowest out of the block in terms of scoring in the first half. They have only scored eight times in the first half with opening period results putting them way down in 22nd in the table.
Opposition Preview - Coventry City by ad_wilkin
Following a play-off place finish and final defeat on penalties for Coventry last season, the disappointment has continued this season.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]