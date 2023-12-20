Luongo Announces International Retirement

Wednesday, 20th Dec 2023 09:17 Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo has announced his retirement from international football. The 31-year-old won 45 full caps with Australia, scoring six international goals and recently made his return to the side after four years away. He featured for the Socceroos at the World Cups in 2014 and 2018 and the AFC Asian Cups in 2015 - which Australia won - and 2019. In 2015 he was named the Most Valuable Player at the tournament and in the same year was named on the long list for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d’Or. The news comes as something of a surprise given his recent recall and with the AFC Asian Cup starting next month in Qatar. “It was a hugely frustrating time to be on the sidelines so regularly and to be honest, there were many points in the last few years where I felt my international career had passed me by,” Luongo told the Socceroos official website. “To eventually have everything come together and get that call from Arnie [head coach Graham Arnold] was a great reward for all that hard work. “Coming back into camp was an amazing experience and to be able to get back on the pitch against New Zealand was a really nice moment for me and my family. “My family have been unbelievable throughout my entire career, supporting me every step of the way. They’ve given me the opportunity to live out my dream of representing Australia and for that I’ll always be grateful. “This hasn’t been a decision I’ve taken lightly, but I’ve got to prioritise managing my body as my career goes on. “I’ve loved my journey with the national team and will always cherish the moments I’ve had in this jersey. I look forward to watching on now as this group of young players drive the Socceroos culture forward.” Football Australia CEO, James Johnson added: “On behalf of Football Australia, I’d like to congratulate Massimo on a wonderful career for the Subway Socceroos and wish him the very best for the future. “The 2015 Asian Cup is something that will live long in the memory of Australian football fans and Massimo played a leading role in what was an historic moment for our game.’ Socceroos head coach Arnold said he understood Luongo’s reasons for hanging up his international boots: “When it comes down to it, Mass needs to do what’s right for him and his family. “He’s been through the highs and lows of football and throughout his career has shown us his prodigious talent, his incredible professionalism and his qualities as a leader. “After a tough period of injuries, we were just so pleased to see him fit again and settled into a club where he was enjoying his football and playing well. It was fantastic to have him back in camp working with some of our young midfielders, who I know took a lot out of that experience. “He’s been an enormous contributor to the Socceroos across the course of his career and we wish him all the best.” Luongo’s decision is good new for the Blues, who would have missed him for up to five games had he been included in the Australia squad for the AFC Asian Cup. As it is, it’s still likely that centre-half Cameron Burgess will be in the Socceroos party, while Elkan Baggott will be with Indonesia. It’s possible skipper Sam Morsy could be named in the Egypt squad for the Africa Cup of Nations, however, that now looks less likely with the midfielder having been omitted from the November internationals.



Photo: Imago Images Sports



MickMillsTash added 09:23 - Dec 20

Good news for us indeed

Morsy is walking a suspension tight rope and a centre mid of Taylor + Dom Ball/ Humphries would severely disrupt our pattern of play.

is Santa bringing us a back up centre mid this transfer window? 2

Linkboy13 added 09:24 - Dec 20

Good news for Town . When he has come back from international duty he's looked tired and McKenna has rested him on a couple of occasions. Perhaps Morsy will do the same it would be a big boost for our promotion chances. 3

ITFCson added 09:26 - Dec 20

Must of been a tough decision for Massimo, maybe it came into his thinking that he won't have many more cracks to getting into the Premier league. He wants to ensure he is here for the whole season and help us achieve his personal and team goal of reaching the promise land of which we stand a better chance if he is here rather than missing for up to 6 weeks at the Asia Cup 2

Len_Brennan added 09:28 - Dec 20

Played well on his recent return to international football & got a good reaction from the fans, so this is a blow to Australia just before a tournament, but from a selfish point of view, I have to say this is very good news for Ipswich. His patrtnership with Morsy has had a massive influence over our success in 2023, while his experience & quality are there to see every time he ste0s on the pitch. 2

Europablue added 09:49 - Dec 20

Even though Mass has been outstanding for us, competition is so great that you can easily lose your place in the team if you are away or injured for an extended amount of time. If Taylor made the position his own it would be difficult to justify playing Mass and he might be looking for another club if he wanted to end his career playing regularly.

Playing for Australia is a problem for players based in the UK. It might be fine for a few years, but all that travelling and not having enough rest will catch up on you as you get older. 0

