Stansfield on Town's January List
Wednesday, 20th Dec 2023 09:42
Fulham striker Jay Stansfield, who is currently on loan at Birmingham City, is among the frontmen the Blues are eyeing ahead of the January transfer window.
The 21-year-old is a player who has been of interest to Town manager Kieran McKenna for some while, TWTD having reported that the Blues made an approach regarding potentially taking him on loan in the summer of 2022 before eventually opting to bring in Tyreece John-Jules from Arsenal.
Stansfield eventually moved to Exeter, the club where his late father Adam played, and netted nine times in League One last season.
The Tiverton-born striker, an England U18, U20 and U21 international, joined Birmingham on loan in the summer and has scored five times so far this season, including one in the 2-2 draw with the Blues at St Andrew’s in November.
Another central striker is an obvious priority for Town in January and Stansfield is on the list of potential recruits with the Blues understood to have made an enquiry to the Cottagers, where head of analysis Charlie Turnbull worked prior to moving to Portman Road.
A report at the weekend claimed Town have £3 million and up to £15,000-a-week in wages available for a new frontman, however, it’s believed the Blues have greater scope than that while still staying within Financial Fair Play limits.
Stansfield signed a new contract which runs to the summer of 2027 in the summer with the Cottagers having an option for a further year.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
