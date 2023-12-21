Baggott Named in Indonesia Squad For Training Camp

Thursday, 21st Dec 2023 10:47

Blues centre-half Elkan Baggott has been named in a 29-man Indonesia squad for a training camp in Türkiye prior to the AFC Asian Cup.

The camp got under way yesterday with Indonesia-based players and runs until January 6th with overseas players joining up later.

They will play friendlies against Libya in Antalya on January 2nd and 5th, then Iran having travelled to Qatar, which is hosting the finals, on January 9th.

Six players will be dropped from the finals with Asian Cup squads 23-man strong. Indonesia will face Vietnam, Iraq and Japan in Group D.

Baggott, who is all but certain to make the final party, has previously won 19 full caps, scoring two international goals.

The 21-year-old will miss up to five Town Championship games as a result, although so far this season the central defender has only been involved in cup games and might well be sent out on loan to gain first-team experience following the Asian Cup.

Indonesia: Syahrul Trisna - Persikabo, Muhamad Riyandi - Persis Solo, Ernando Ari - Persebaya Surabaya, Justin Hubner - Wolverhampton, M Edo Febriansah - Persib Bandung, Wahyu Prasetyo - PSIS Semarang, Rizky Ridho - Persija Jakarta, Jordi Amat - Johor Darul Tazim FC, Elkan Baggott - Ipswich Town, Sandy Walsh - KV Mechelen, Shayne Pattynama - Viking FK, Asnawi Mangkualam - Jeonnam Dragons, Pratama Arhan - Tokyo Verdy, Saddil Ramdani - Sabah FC, Marc Klok - Persib Bandung, Ricky Kambuaya - Dewa United, Witan Sulaeman - Persija Jakarta, Egy Maulana - Dewa United, Adam Alis - Borneo FC, Arkhan Fikri - Arema FC, Yakob Sayuri - PSM Makassar, Yance Sayuri - PSM Makassar, Marselino Ferdinan - KMSK Deinze, Ivar Jenner - Jong Utrecht, Hokky Caraka - PSS Sleman, Ramadhan Sananta - Persis Solo, Dendy Sulistyawan - Bhayangkara Presisi FC, Dimas Drajad - Persikabo, Rafael Struick - ADO Den Haag.









Photo: Matchday Images