McKenna: No New Injuries Ahead of Leeds Trip

Thursday, 21st Dec 2023 14:40 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he has no new injury problems ahead of Saturday’s live-on-Sky game at Leeds United. Midfielder Lee Evans, who underwent knee surgery in October, and Janoi Donacien remain the only members of the squad unavailable. “We’re in a pretty good position, really,” McKenna reflected. “It’s just the same two. Lee Evans is still recovering well, Janoi is still having some little issues in his groin area. “He’s been back training with us but he’s not quite feeling as well as he would have hoped, so we’re continuing to monitor that one, but other than that everyone’s training.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Linkboy13 added 15:00 - Dec 21

Surprised to hear that Donacian has still got injury issues i thought he was back to full fitness. Would be nice to have Evans fully fit as he's the only like for like replacement for Morsy or Luongo as Taylor is a number 10 normally. 0

