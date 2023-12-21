McKenna: No New Injuries Ahead of Leeds Trip
Thursday, 21st Dec 2023 14:40
Town boss Kieran McKenna says he has no new injury problems ahead of Saturday’s live-on-Sky game at Leeds United.
Midfielder Lee Evans, who underwent knee surgery in October, and Janoi Donacien remain the only members of the squad unavailable.
“We’re in a pretty good position, really,” McKenna reflected. “It’s just the same two. Lee Evans is still recovering well, Janoi is still having some little issues in his groin area.
“He’s been back training with us but he’s not quite feeling as well as he would have hoped, so we’re continuing to monitor that one, but other than that everyone’s training.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]